Maoist Azad demands police to produce Cherla LGS commander Rajitha before court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:40 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

File photo of Rajitha Though police have not yet made any official announcement on taking Rajitha into custody , the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju Division Committee secretary Azad in a statement on Wednesday demanded police to produce her before the court.

Kothagudem: In a joint operation, Telangana-Chhattisgarh police have reportedly taken the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Cherla local guerrilla squad (LGS) commander Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha and a few others into custody.

He stated that a Maoist Dani and four dalam members were also picked up by police during a raid at Dokupadu, Kurnapalli and Kunavai villages on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders. Fearing that police could kill the nabbed Maoists in an encounter, Azad said that the government and police have to take responsibility if any harm was caused to their lives.

The Maoist leader cautioned that the ruling party leaders have to pay the price in case the Maoists held by police were harmed. Rajitha’s parents Maraiah and Pojjamma, through the media, also appealed to police to produce their daughter before the court.

Rajitha hails from Mulakanapalle village Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district and wife of top Maoist leader Damodar. Some sources said Rajitha and others were taken to Kothagudem OSD office while the others said they were moved to Bhupalpally in erstwhile Warangal district.

Rajitha was one among the few naxals whom the police were searching for and released a wall poster recently with their pictures asking the public to inform her movements to police promising the informants a cash reward. She was said to be carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on her head.