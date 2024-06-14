Maoist couple surrendered before Warangal police

The couple, who joined the extremist party by being attracted to its ideology, worked with the Maoist party area committee member and Telangana state committee in-charge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 08:35 PM

Karimnagar: Two underground cadre Maoist party leaders and Area Committee Members surrendered before Warangal police on Friday. They are Thikka Sushmitha alias Chaithe and Madakam Dhula alias Dhula. Both are wife and husband. Commissioner of Police and Warangal in-charge CP Abhishek Mohanthy produced the Maoist couple before the media persons in a press conference here on Friday.

The couple, who joined the extremist party by being attracted to its ideology, worked with the Maoist party area committee member and Telangana state committee in-charge. A native of Sudampalli, Hasanpathy mandal of Hanamkonda district, Sushmitha was attracted toward the Maoist party with the influence of his father Thikka Sudhakar, who worked as an extremist party sympathizer.

After completion of her intermediate education, she joined the Maoist party in the presence of senior party leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in Komatipalli forest area, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state in 2016. Sushmitha, who worked in Chhattisgarh area, is presently working at the area committee member.

Meanwhile, Dhula, who studied up to Class V, became attracted towards the party ideology as his brother Iyetha joined the extremist party in 2008. In 2015, Dhula joined the party with the encouragement of Area Committee Member Jogi. He worked in Kanker and Narayanpur areas and got promotion as ACM in June 2023. While working in Maoist party, friendship developed between Susmitha and Dhula. They got married on March 30, 2020. Later, they worked in different areas in different positions.

Disassociating with Maoist ideology and attracting to the rehabilitation programme announced by the Telangana government, the couple has decided to surrender before the police. There is a Rs 4 lakh reward on each surrendered Maoist. CP Abhishek Mohanthi handed over reward cheques to them.