Maoist leadership warned Azad to stay away from party activities: Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) party leaders have lost discretion and have been using innocent tribal people of the agency area for their selfish interests, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said.

In a statement here on Friday, he said Cherla LOS commander Rajitha, during interrogation, told the police that Maoist leaders were harassing and exploiting tribals in various ways. The party leader Azad had sexually assaulted two teenage women cadres who recently joined the Maoist party.

Azad, Damodar and other leaders were extorting huge sums of money from tendu labourers, contractors, farmers, tractor and auto owners and poor tribal. Police came to know that Maoist party top leaders, who came to know about Azad’s activities, had warned him not to participate in the party’s activities, SP said.

Rajitha also confessed to police that the Maoists were forcing tribals to supply cash, rice, vegetables and other essentials while engaging minors to wash their clothes and cook food, the SP said.