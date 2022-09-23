Kothagudem: Police book case against Maoist Azad after woman cadre complains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Maoist party BK-ASR division committee secretary Azad. The case was booked based on a complaint lodged with the Cherla police on Wednesday by an arrested Maoist Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha.

Kothagudem: Cherla police have booked a case against CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju division committee secretary Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged with the Cherla police on Wednesday by an arrested Maoist Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha, who served as the Maoist Cherla local organising squad commander. Azad was accused of misbehaving with women cadre.

The Maoist top leadership was informed about Azad’s misbehaviour with the women cadre and the party leadership had warned him recently. However, he did not change his attitude. Vexed with his sexual harassment, a woman cadre had quit the party to return to her village, the police said.

It was alleged that Azad was also extorting money in the name of party funds without the knowledge of the top leadership.