Maoist militia commander arrested in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police arrested a Maoist militia commander of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) at Mondikunta in Aswapuram mandal in the district on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shabarish P told the pressmen at Manugur that the arrested militia commander was identified as Hemla Joga of Peddabodikal village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State.

He was taken into custody during vehicle inspections at Mondikunta and during interrogation, he revealed his identity and stated that he had been working as Maoist militia commander in Chhattisgarh for the past seven years.

Police seized five gelatin sticks, two detonators, electric wire, batteries and a tiffin box from his possession. Joga was involved in four murders of villagers, extortion and blasting cases in Chhattisgarh, the ASP said.

