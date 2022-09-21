Maoist Savitri surrendered due to frustration: Telangana DGP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:35 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Maoists South Bastar Divisional Committee Member Savitri surrendered before the police here on Wednesday since she was frustrated with the mindless violence and aimless protracted armed struggle of the CPI (Maoist).

Explaining the reasons behind the surrender of Savitri, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said Savitri faced humiliation after the demise of her husband Ramanna, a Maoists Central Committee (CC) member, due to cardiac arrest in 2019.

Her son, Ravula Srikanth alias Ranjith, a People’s Party Committee Member (PPCM) (BN) of CPI (Maoist) party surrendered in 2021, leading a peaceful life. She also desires to spend the rest of her life with her son.

After the death of her husband and surrender of her son, she slipped into depression. Realising the futility of continuing in the outlawed Maoist outfit and attracted by the provisions of comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policies of the Telangana government, she decided to join the mainstream and lead a normal life, Mahendar Reddy.

While attending the funeral of her husband along with her son in December, 2019, she expressed anguish over leadership of CPI (Maoist) for not informing the critically ill health condition of her husband.

According Mahendar Reddy, many senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) were also having severe health problems and unable to get proper medical aid in the forest. There is a leadership crisis as there is no recruitment from educated working classes. Savitri felt the situation on the ground had completely transformed and the conditions, which once promoted armed struggle, existed, no more in the society.

People in general and party cadres were fast realizing the futility of subscribing to the outdated revolutionary ideology and willing to give up the struggle due to mindless violence of CPI (Maoist).

Development in the agency areas of Chhattisgarh was hampered to a great extent. Tribals of Chhattisgarh were facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of communication, medical facilities, education and electricity in the area.

The welfare and administrative measures of the government were now slowly reaching the remote areas and influencing the lives of tribals who are staying away from the Maoists. The government schools have been now functioning in the remote villages and tribals are getting educated and understanding the irrelevance of armed struggle.

With the opening of CRPF camps in the core areas of Maoists, there was a sense of security among the people and the armed formations of Maoists and militia were under great pressure for logistic support.

In an appeal to Maoist cadre, Savitri said many cadres were fed up with the protracted armed struggle and mindless violence of the outfit, but were compelled to continue as Maoist leadership is not allowing them to surrender.

She appealed to all the Maoist cadres across the nation to give up arms, stop obstructing the growth of tribals and join the mainstream to facilitate peace and prosperity in the society.

She urged the tribal community of Bastar in Chhattisgarh to withdraw their support to CPI (Maoist) and join hands with the administration to facilitate their growth.

Major violent incidents Savitri associated with are as follows:

Five brutal attacks on security forces and four ambushes in addition to several other incidents during her underground life

* Linganpally attack in April 1992 resulting in the death of 15 policemen and snatching all the arms and ammunition including light machine guns (LMG), some Self-Loading Rifle (SLRs) and .303 rifles.

* Yetigatta ambush in 2000, wherein a car was blasted using landmines resulting in the death of five police personnel and five weapons and ammunition were snatched.

* Kothacheruvu landmine blast in 2007, in which a team of Nagaland Special Police force consisting 10 to 15 members died, arms and ammunition were snatched.

* Participated in Burkapal attack in 2017 wherein 24 CRPF personnel and four Maoists died.

* Kothacheruvu ambush in 2017 resulting in the death of 12 CRPF personnel.

* Blasting of a mine-proof vehicle of CRPF in 2018 at Kasaram area resulting in the death of nine security forces.

* Minpa ambush and brutal attack in 2020 resulting in the death of 21 security forces and three Maoists.

*Tekulagudemn ambush in 2021 wherein 21 CRPF personnel and four Maoists died.