Maoists kidnap, release traders of Kothagudem district

The Maoists reportedly warned the traders that if they cooperated with the police they would be killed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Maoists in Chhattisgarh allegedly kidnapped and released 25 traders of Kothagudem district.

The incident that was said to have taken place on Tuesday night came to light on Thursday. The Maoists reportedly warned the traders that if they cooperated with the police they would be killed.

The traders were said to be belonging to Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district were doing business in Gollapally of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State.