Mark Zuckerberg launches WhatsApp channels with Indian celebrities joining the conversation

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

By ANI Updated On - 10:32 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

New Delhi: Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries. To deliver a private way to receive updates that matter to you.

Taking to Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg shared a post and captioned it, “Today we’re starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new ‘Updates’ tab.”

Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”

Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field, as per statement shared by WhatsApp team.

Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress and entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”

Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it’s as simple as sending a message.”

Launching his WhatsApp Channel, Global music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, stated, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”

With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates – where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we’re introducing the following updates: Enhanced Directory – WhatsApp user can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.

Reactions “ One can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing “ Soon admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding – Whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more. WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks.