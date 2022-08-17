Marri Shashidhar Reddy blasts TPCC for sending misleading reports to high command

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Source: Twitter/M Shashidhar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the functioning of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and criticised the State leaders for misleading the high command in New Delhi.

His remarks assumed significance when the AICC general secretary and Telangana affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore came to the Hyderabad and conducted a series of meetings with the leaders to gear up the party for Munugode byelection.

In an oblique reference to the PCC president A Revanth Reddy, he said, in an interview with a vernacular news channel, that a separate office was running parallel to the Gandhi Bhavan and accordingly reports were sent to the party high command to mislead the leadership.

He also found fault with the TPCC for organising a public meeting in Munugode the next day after the resignation of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The State leadership should have waited for a few more days for conducting the meeting in Munugode instead of holding it hurriedly.

He said the party leadership failed to woo Rajagopal Reddy who time and again said that he was planning to quit Congress because of problems in TPCC.