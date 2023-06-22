Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The series revolves around the Skrull invasion and people still struggling to escape physical and mental crises after ‘The Blip’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: After the unfortunate response from viewers to ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’, Marvel is back with another short series titled ‘Secret Invasion’, which stars the popular character Nick Fury occupying the centre stage. The series revolves around the Skrull invasion and people still struggling to escape physical and mental crises after ‘The Blip’.

The first episode is out, and Samuel L Jackson is back as Nick Fury in action after a significant amount of time; he joins his comrades Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and the Skrull Talos to fight against the invasion caused by a group of evil Skrulls led by the Skrull Gravik, which Kingsley Ben-Adir plays. The cast includes Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman.

The series excited netizens, and even though the initial reviews and ratings are not that satisfactory, it is a six-episode series, so everyone should wait and watch what will happen.

— Sanam Sri Sai Sanjay