Masks, sanitisers distributed to ambulance staff in Mancherial

TRS leaders gave away N-95 masks, five litres of sanitiser and five litres of sodium hypochlorite to 13 staffers on the occasion of TRS Formation Day

Mancherial: MLA N Diwakar Rao and other TRS leaders distributed masks and sanitisers to staffers of the ‘108’ ambulance service to mark the TRS formation day in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Led by Diwakar Rao, Mancherial Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Palle Bhumesh, single-window chairman S Venkatesh, councillors and leaders of the TRS gave away N-95 masks, five litres of sanitiser and five litres of sodium hypochlorite to 13 staffers.

The ambulance staffers thanked the legislator for donating safety kits to them and said they are ferrying Covid-19 patients risking their lives.

