Mason murdered in Adilabad

Bela Sub-Inspector D Radhika said that Thodasam Bandu from Karoni (B) was found dead in a stream on the outskirts of the village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 35-year old mason was murdered by unknown persons at Karoni (B) village in Bela mandal on Wednesday.

Bela Sub-Inspector D Radhika said that Thodasam Bandu from Karoni (B) was found dead in a stream on the outskirts of the village. His throat was slit, resulting in his death. Some passersby noticed the body and alerted the police. Dobi, the brother of the mason lodged a complaint with police and a murder was registered. Investigations were under progress.

Also Read Congress is permanent enemy of Telangana, says CM KCR

Bandu has a wife, five daughters and a son.