Massive fire destroys fishermen’s wooden boxes in Visakhapatnam

The blaze, which originated in the area, quickly engulfed the fishermen's wood boxes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 AM, Fri - 1 December 23

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire in the Jalari Peta area of Visakhapatnam district destroyed several wooden boxes belonging to fishermen of the area on Thursday late night.

Upon receiving information about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the scene and started the operation to control the situation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further details about the incident are awaited.