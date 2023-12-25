Massive traffic jams grip Srisailam as scores flock to hill shrine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:59 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Photo: Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day on Monday, scores of visitors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were caught in major traffic jams at the Srisailam hill shrine and the Srisailam reservoir dam.

Thanks to Christmas holidays and congenial weather conditions, the picturesque Srisailam main road is witnessing a huge influx of visitors, leading to extensive traffic jams along the ghat road, stretching for kilometers.

The surge in pilgrims and tourists, not only from the Telugu states but also from Karnataka and Maharashtra has added to the chaos.

The congestion on the roads has intensified, with the temple town witnessing a heavy increase in the arrival of visitors, causing inconvenience to both commuters and pilgrims alike.

With a series of holidays lined up, the influx is expected to continue.

Many have taken to Twitter, urging those planning trips to Srisailam in the coming days to reconsider their plans, citing the current gridlock and potential disruptions to their travel schedules.