How to master the English language

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: English language, while simple, can also be tricky in exams. What sounds like an error-free sentence could actually be structurally wrong. But, the paper is a high scoring one and candidates will do well to take full advantage of it. One can’t go into this exam by preparing just one section.

The English paper in TSPSC tests a candidate’s verbal ability and comprehension skills and for that, you need to have a different strategy.

Comprehension and précis writing tests a candidate’s vocabulary, understanding of root meanings, and critical reasoning ability. In order to master this, you can start small with these tips by Anthic Joseph, Faculty of English at Oxford Spoken English Classes.

Dedicate time to reading

You can read newspapers, blogs, and online journals. Jot down new words that you come across. Try to read up on diverse topics like philosophy, literature, business, fiction, etc. When you discover a new word, look into the root of the word. One needs to read a lot in order to score in this section.

Central idea

Avoid speed reading a passage. The goal, especially when précis writing, is to summarise the paragraph’s tone, intention and style without losing its essence. Figure out the central idea/theme of the passage in this section.

Two passages a day

Work on doing at least two passages for half-an-hour a day. Once you attempt them, analyse your mistakes and improve them. Practice on mock papers to identify your strengths and weaknesses.

Take the text literally

Pay close attention to the information given in the paragraphs and passages. Comprehension passages require candidates to consider the text given, casting aside any prior knowledge. Don’t supplement additional information by yourself.

Focus on clarity

In précis writing, the main idea of the passage should be written in clear and lucid words. Avoid ambiguous or obscure sentences when shortening the passage or improper usage of words. Use indirect speech and try to convey the idea in your own words. Try writing direct sentences and use connecting words — therefore, and, because, etc.