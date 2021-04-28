Pallavi Model School celebrates English Language Day

The PowerPoint presentations shared by the students highlighted the message about bookreading, poetry and literature exchanges that promote the English language made the event informative and enlightening.

English Language Day is celebrated every year on April 23 the day on which Shakespeare was said to be born. He is called the greatest writer in the history of the English language and his work continues to be cherished and loved even today.

Students of class VI celebrated the day through a special assembly on a virtual platform in a very well-coordinated manner, fervor and zeal. English Language Day aims to entertain and inform people about the history, culture and achievements associated with the language, speakers at the virtual event said.

The PowerPoint presentations shared by the students highlighted the message about bookreading, poetry and literature exchanges that promote the English language made the event informative and enlightening.

It showcased looking back at the history, significance and importance of this day. The highlight of the assembly celebration also aimed to entertain as well as inform, to increase awareness of the history and culture of English.

