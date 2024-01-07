Matte makeup: Return of flawless, velvety makeup in 2024

Hyderabad: Matte makeup refers to cosmetics, particularly foundations, powders, and lipsticks, that create a flat or non-shiny finish when applied to the skin.

Matte makeup products often contain ingredients that absorb excess oil, giving a velvety or powdery appearance.

Matte makeup products are specifically formulated to reduce shine and create a smooth, non-reflective finish on the skin. They typically contain ingredients that help absorb excess oil, which is a common cause of shine on the skin’s surface.

One key ingredient often found in matte makeup products is various types of powders. These powders, such as talc, silica, or starches like rice or cornstarch, have absorbent properties. They work by soaking up the natural oils produced by the skin, which in turn minimizes the appearance of shine and leaves behind a more velvety or powdery finish.

Additionally, some matte makeup products may contain ingredients like clay derivatives that have oil-absorbing abilities.

These ingredients can help control excess sebum production, which contributes to a greasy or shiny complexion.

Often, these products are designed to provide a long-lasting matte effect, keeping oiliness at bay for an extended period. However, it’s essential to strike a balance because overly mattifying products might excessively dry out the skin, leading to potential issues like flakiness or irritation, especially for individuals with dry or sensitive skin.

Overall, the formulation of matte makeup involves a careful selection of ingredients that control oiliness, reduce shine, and create a smoother, more refined appearance on the skin’s surface.

They’re popular because they can help control shine and create a more natural-looking, smooth complexion.