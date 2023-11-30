Hyderabad police files cases against MBT and AIMIM Leaders

The police had detained Amjedullah Khan for MCC violations and shifted to old Commissioner of Police office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:10 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police regsitered two cases against MBT Yakutpura candidate Amjedullah Khan and AIMIM leader Yaser Arafath on Thursday.

He was later issued a 41 CrPC notice and released.

AIMIM leader Yaser Arafath was detained by the police after he allegedly snatched away a voter list from some persons. He was later released.

Senior police officials are keeping surveillance at the Yakutpura constituency where AIMIM candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj is pitched against MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan.