MBU gets diamond status in QS ratings

Each QS rating undergoes rigorous quality control overseen by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the world’s largest global higher education network, Intelligence Unit in London.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: QS I-GAUGE accorded the Mohan Babu University (MBU) the diamond status in the overall category, propelling it to the ranks of esteemed educational institutions.

Each QS rating undergoes rigorous quality control overseen by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the world’s largest global higher education network, Intelligence Unit in London.

The MBU’s debut in the QS ratings has been nothing short of extraordinary, as it clinched the diamond status in the overall category, instantly projecting itself into the heights of esteemed educational institutions, a press release said.