MBU, NARL join hands to launch high-altitude balloon satellite – MBUSAT-1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Mohan Babu University launches High-Altitude Balloon Satellite in collaboration with NARL

Hyderabad: The Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, in partnership with the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) launched a high-altitude balloon satellite – MBUSAT-1 on Saturday.

The project is aimed at collecting vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, with the potential to save lives. It also offers university students and faculty hands-on experience in space technology and atmospheric science.

The MBU selected 25 students from various engineering disciplines to lead the project, forming specialized teams under faculty guidance. MBU Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu said MBUSAT-1 launch underscores MBU’s dedication to advancing space research and educational excellence.

The NARL, a leading research institution, provided its technical skills and experience in satellite design, testing, and launch operations. This collaborative venture between MBU and NARL marks a significant advancement in India’s space research efforts.