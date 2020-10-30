MEA offices integrated within RPO Hyderabad

Public can avail various MEA services including Passport, Emigration, Apostille and ICCR related services under one roof in a hassle free and comfortable environment

Hyderabad: The renovated premises of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, was inaugurated on Thursday, providing different services under one roof.

As a part of the renovation, other offices of the Ministry of External Affairs including Protector of Emigrants (POE), Branch Secretariat (BS) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (lCCR) have been integrated within Regional Passport Office premises, making Hyderabad, only the second city after Mumbai to have such an integrated MEA complex.

Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has been among the top performing passport offices in the country. Even during the Covid lockdown, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad was working to bring down the pendency and address public grievances.

The renovation exercise was taken up with an objective to upgrade infrastructure and provide better public services. The new building hosts a common reception with a new public waiting hall, multipurpose hall and conference facilities.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated the renovated premises through video conference at a virtual ceremony, said a press release. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and others participated in the programme.

