Meat shops to remain shut on Jan 30 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 05:52 PM

Hyderabad: All the sheep, goat and cattle slaughter houses and retail meat and beef shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be closed on January 30, in view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

In this regard, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose requested the three police commissionerates falling under the GHMC jurisdictions to instruct the officers concerned to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.