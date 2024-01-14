GHMC urges business owners in Hyderabad to renew 2024 trade licenses by January 31

More information regarding renewal or applying for a new license can be found at www.ghmc.gov.in under the 'Online Services' dashboard.

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 14 January 2024, 06:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged business owners in the city to renew their trade license for the year 2024 by January 31 at no additional cost.

Those who renew their license between February 1 and March 31 will have to pay a 25 per cent penalty and a 50 per cent penalty will be levied for those who renew after April 1. Any business running without a trade license will attract a 100 per cent penalty, followed by a 10 per cent fine every month until the license is obtained.

By making an online payment, traders can obtain the Provisional Trade License Certificate and renew their license at any MeeSeva Center, CSC in GHMC Head Office or Circle Offices before the end of the month. This renewed license will be valid only till December 2024.

In addition to that, 10 per cent on trades with trade license fees up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 1,000 with trade license fees over Rs. 5,000 will be collected on all new and renewal licenses for Telangana Green Fund.

