Mechanics body extends assistance to newly-wed couple in Khammam

As it was a practice for the association, an amount of Rs 10,000 was presented to the couple while Rs 15,000 on behalf of the association’s committee members was presented

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 07:30 PM

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics Association extended financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to a newly-wed couple in the city.

A senior mechanic and the association district president Vangala Kondala Rao’s daughter Nandini’s marriage ceremony took place recently in Khammam. As it was a practice for the association, an amount of Rs 10,000 was presented to the couple while Rs 15,000 on behalf of the association’s committee members was presented.

A cash cheque was handed over to the couple by Andhra Pradesh Two Wheeler Mechanics union president Dayineni Dharma. He lauded the Khammam association’ initiatives, its member’s unity and welfare programmes being carried out on behalf of the association.

Kondal Rao informed that the association has been striving for the welfare of the families of mechanics in the district. On behalf of the association Rs 80,000 was provided so far for the marriage of daughters of the association members.

The association members Murali, Ramesh, Srinu, Nageswara Rao, Brahmam, mechanics from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were present.