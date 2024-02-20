Nizamabad CP asks police personnel to respond promptly to cyber crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 06:45 PM

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Singhenawar directed police personnel to immediately respond to the complaint of cyber crime and start investigation.

Speaking at the awareness programme organized for the personnel of Cyber Warriors on Tuesday, Singhenawar said prompt response to complaints on cyber crime was necessary to check loss of money to phishing or online bank frauds. Stating that regular upgrade of skills was essential for the investigation officers regarding cyber crime, he said investigation officers face a lot of challenges while dealing with cyber crime especially due to development and use of technology in all walks of life.

Cyber criminals were using new methods to cheat people online and make them victims of fraud and in such a situation, it was important that complaints related to cyber crime be resolved promptly, he said. Apart from this there was a need to create awareness among people by providing information about cyber security so that they remain alert and do not share personal information related to bank accounts with anyone, he said.

Victims of cyber fraud should inform the police on helpline number 1930 instead of going to the police station and filing an FIR in the traditional manner, he said.