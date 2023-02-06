Medak: ACB nabs Revenue Inspector, Village Revenue Officer for accepting bribe

ACB nabbed Revenue Inspector Nelli Srihari while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer

RI Nelli Srihari

Medak: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Revenue Inspector Nelli Srihari while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer in Chinna Shankarampet Mandal on Monday.

According to DSP ACB Medak, Anand Kumar, a farmer from Sangaipally village had lodged a complaint against Srihari. Since the farmer’s 22 guntas of land were not transferred from his old passbook to the new passbook by the Revenue department, the farmer approached Srihari.

However, he allegedly demanded Rs.2 lakh besides 18 yards of land located close to his land. After getting the work done, he kept insisting that the farmer pay the bribe, after which the farmer approached the ACB.

While the farmer was handing over Rs 1 lakh with the help of VRO Suresh Babu on Monday, the ACB team nabbed Srihari while Suresh Babu was taken into custody.