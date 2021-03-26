Medak-Elkathurthy road declared NH

Stating that their repeated requests to the Union government yielded results, Harish said that he along with Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy have met the Union Minister in this regard

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Siddipet: The Union government has issued a gazette notification declaring the 133-km long Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy road as a new highway. In a press release, Finance Minister T Harish Rao thanked Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways Nithin Gadkari. Stating that their repeated requests to the Union government yielded results, Harish said that he along with Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy have met the Union Minister in this regard. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also constantly pursued with the Centre for declaring some important roads in Telangana as National Highways, the Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .