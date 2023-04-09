Medak: Girl injured on head in street dog attack in Narsapur

Naila, who suffered a deep wound on her head was taken to Koranti Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment
Medak: A seven-year-old girl was injured seriously in a street dog attack at Khajipally Colony in Narsapur town in Medak district on Saturday.
The girl was Naila Ali, daughter of Mukhasir Ali. While the girl was walking out of their home to a neighbour’s house, one of the two street dogs sleeping in the middle of the road woke up and attacked her.
The girl’s mother came to her rescue and chased the dog away. Naila, who suffered a deep wound on her head was taken to Koranti Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.