Medak Lok Sabha constituency is BRS ‘adda’, says Harish Rao

Harish Rao said the people of the State had started realising that the Congress could not keep the promises made during the assembly election campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:15 PM

Harish

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called the Medak Lok Sabha constituency an ‘adda’ of the BRS. Pointing out that the BRS had never lost any elections in Medak since 2004, he said party candidate P Venkatrami Reddy would win with a huge majority in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the party cadre at the Ganesh Temple here after performing special pujas for campaign vehicles of Venkatrami Reddy near Patancheru on Wednesday, Harish Rao said the people of the State had started realising that the Congress could not keep the promises made during the assembly election campaign.

When former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao questioned the Congress government on their failure to extend the promised Rs.500 bonus to Yasangi paddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was using foul language to criticise Chandrashekhar Rao and other Opposition leaders.

Demanding an explanation from Revanth Reddy as to why he could not keep the promises made, Harish Rao asked him to keep the promises if he had any commitment instead of the criticising Opposition parties who were trying to raise the issues of the public. Venkatrami Reddy was a resident of Tellapur in Patancheru constituency for the last few years.

He had also worked as an officer for many years in erstwhile Medak district, he said. Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and other BRS leaders were present.