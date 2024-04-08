Teach a lesson to Congress, BJP for cheating people with false promises: Harish Rao

Rao has called upon Siddipet youth to show way to other voters by sensitising how Congress government is cheating the people of Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:40 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the youth of Siddipet to teach a lesson to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Party in the Lok Sabha elections for doing injustice to Siddipet.

Addressing youth wing meeting of Bharata Rastra Samithi (BRS) in Siddipet on Monday, the Former Minister has said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had canceled Rs 150 crore funds besides taking the Government Veterinary College, which was sanctioned to Siddipet by Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to Kodangal Constiuency, which Revanth Reddy representing in the assembly.

He has said that Revanth has failed to keep all the promises made during the assembly elections. Since the social media has become an important tool even in the election campaign, Rao has called upon the youth leaders to campaign on social media to expose the Congress Party failures.

He has said that Revanth Reddy even loved to say Jai Telangana.

Accusing him of working against the formation of Telangana State, the Former Minister has said that the dream of creating Telangana would not have realised without Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rao has said that BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had made a host promises during the Dubbak by-election, but he could not keep them after his victory.

He has said that the Dubbak people have taught him lesson by defeating him in recent assembly segment with a huge majority.

Later, Harish Rao has participated in the Party cadre meeting in Narsapur assembly segment.

He has explained how the Revanth made promises and vowed to keep them within 100 days. Showing the videos of the promise to the Chief Minister during the election campaign, Rao has suggested the workers to educate the voters on the same.

BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and others were present.