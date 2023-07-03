Medak MP launches drive to raise awareness about road safety

As part of this campaign, the MP will also distribute free helmets to all the recipients of these licenses during a large-scale awareness meeting

Siddipet: In an effort to raise awareness about road safety among the youth of Dubbaka Assembly Constituency, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has taken the initiative to issue driving licenses to individuals above 18 years of age, who currently do not possess one. The entire cost of obtaining the licenses will be covered by the MP himself.

Moreover, Reddy plans to organize an awareness program, inviting experts from the police and other departments, during the license presentation. As part of this campaign, the MP will also distribute free helmets to all the recipients of these licenses during a large-scale awareness meeting.

Expressing his concerns over the increasing number of fatal road accidents, the Medak MP highlighted the unfortunate instances of young lives lost in road accidents due to the absence of helmets. Understanding the immense grief experienced by parents in such situations, Reddy stressed the need to conduct an awareness meeting to emphasize the significance of wearing helmets. Citing his own experiences during visits to villages, he revealed encountering many stories of people losing their lives while riding two-wheelers without helmets. Reddy, a resident of Potharam village in Dubbaka Constituency, hopes that his endeavor will contribute to saving several lives in the future.

The MP has requested individuals without licenses to provide their details and necessary documents to the village-level BRSV leaders between July 4 and 13, enabling the BRSVidharthi (BRSV) team to facilitate the licensing process. P Suresh Goud, the BRSV constituency in-charge, thanked to the MP for initiating the program aimed at educating the youth.