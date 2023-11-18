Medak: Two brothers drown in Pocharam Dam

The two siblings drowned in the Pocharam dam while immersing the ashes of their father

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, two siblings drowned in the Pocharam dam while immersing the ashes of their father at Pochammaral in Havelighanpur Mandal of Medak district on Saturday morning.

Hirya Singh (37), and Bal Singh (41) were residents of Kondapur in Kamareddy district. According to the police, Hirya and Bal Singh along with their relatives came to Pochmmaral to immerse the ashes when Hirya suddenly suffered seizures and started drowning in the water.

Bal Singh attempted to rescue his brother but unfortunately he also drowned. The bodies were retrieved from the water after a couple of hours. The incident left the entire family in shock as the brothers were the sole breadwinners in their respective families.

A case has been registered.