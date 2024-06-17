Medak: Woman dies of heart attack hours after son-in-law’s death

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 01:29 PM

Medak: A woman died of a heart attack hours after her son-in-law’s death at Makkarajupeta village in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Monday. According to locals, a woman Nyalapogula Narsamma (68), a resident of Chigurupally in Gajwel mandal, married her daughter to one Mangali Narasimhulu (53) some 25 years ago.

Narasimhulu, who was diagnosed with a kidney disease, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night. His body was brought to Makkarajupet where Narasamma also reached. As her daughter lost her husband so early, Narsamma was inconsolable. After a few hours, Narsamma died of a heart attack at 3.30 am.

The incident left the family in shock. While the final rites of Narasimhulu were performed at Makkarajupet. The body of Narsamma was taken to Chigurupally to perform the final rites. Narasimhulu was working as a field assistant in his village.