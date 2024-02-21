Medaram Jatara: Four day holiday for educational institutions in Telangana’s Mulugu

The Medaram Jatara, held once every two years, is a significant cultural event that draws participants and visitors from various parts of the region

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 February 2024, 08:25 PM

File photo

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi issued an order declaring a four-day holiday, starting February 21 for both government and private educational establishments across Mulugu district.

