Medaram Jatara: Four day holiday for educational institutions in Telangana’s Mulugu

The Medaram Jatara, held once every two years, is a significant cultural event that draws participants and visitors from various parts of the region

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 21 February 2024, 08:25 PM
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi issued an order declaring a four-day holiday, starting February 21 for both government and private educational establishments across Mulugu district.

The Medaram Jatara, held once every two years, is a significant cultural event that draws participants and visitors from various parts of the region, following which the district administration has announced the closure of educational institutions in the district.

