Medaram Jatara priest S Dasarath dies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:24 PM

Mulugu: Sammakka Sarakka Jatara priest S Dasarath passed away due to ill health on Tuesday.

According to reports, Dasarath performed poojas during the Medaram fair and fell ill after the event. He passed away while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Tuesday.

His brother S Laxman, who was also a priest, passed away few days ago due to illness. This is second death in the family in the last one month.

A pall of gloom descended on Medaram village as soon as the news of his death spread in the area.