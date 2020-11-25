Medical colleges to reopen on or before December 1

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar has urged the State government to take necessary measures and open all medical colleges for undergraduate MBBS students of 2021-22 academic year in Telangana on or before December 1.

The decision to start medical colleges was taken following the National Medical Commission (NMC) recommendations which also released academic schedule and has advised that sufficient number of non-Covid beds should be made available in teaching hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medial training.

The Ministry has also obtained concurrence from Ministry of Home Affairs to re-open medical colleges in all the States and also advised States to implement guidelines with respect to social distancing to prevent spread of Covid-19, when the medical colleges reopen.

