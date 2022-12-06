Medico murdered for spurning love in Guntur

The incident took place in Takkellapdu village at Pedakakani Mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Guntur: In a horrifying incident, a man slit the throat of a medical student when she refused to marry him. The incident took place in Takkellapdu village at Pedakakani Mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

Tapaswi (20), a native of Krishnapuram village in Vuyyuru of Krishna district, was a third year BDS student in Vijayawada. Her parents were in Mumbai. She had met a software engineer Gnaneshwar on Instagram around two years ago. They fell in love and decided to get married. Parents also gave consent but differences cropped up between them a few months ago and she decided to call off the marriage.

Though she began avoiding him and refused to take Gnaneshwar’s calls, the latter continued to mount pressure on her. The girl was staying with her friend at Takkellapdu and on Monday morning, Gnaneswar came to her room and picked up a row for calling off the marriage. In a planned strike, he slit her throat with a surgical blade and tried to inflict injuries on his hand.

When the girl started shouting, her roommate came out and was horrified to see Tapaswi bleeding profusely. She was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Gnaneshwar tried to lock himself in the house, but was overpowered and caught by the locals on Monday night and handed over to the police.