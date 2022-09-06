Hyderabad medical student molested by cop in Puducherry

In Puducherry, a police constable and his relative had molested a woman medical student from Hyderabad, who was to attend a conference at a university.

Hyderabad: A woman medical student from the city, who was in Puducherry to attend a conference at a university, was allegedly molested by two persons, including a cop.

The medico, a student of a a private medical college in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, had taken part in the conference and while returning from the venue, a police constable named Kannan and his relative, allegedly driving a bike in an inebriated condition, hit her.

Police sources from Puducherry said when the medico confronted the cop, who was not on duty at the time, he allegedly started abusing her. The two persons misbehaved with her as well.

Based on a complaint, the Puducherry police booked a case for outraging modesty of a woman and arrested the two. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.