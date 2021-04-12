Meet the Hyderabadi who fought cancer in style

Sachin Kumar Lakkampally, a software engineer, is inspiring others to lead an active lifestyle

Hyderabad: Adversity brings out the best in humans. Sachin Kumar Lakkampally, a resident of Kompally, is an ideal example of how individuals are capable of doing their best, when faced with adversity. He withered testing times in the last two-and-half years and emerged victorious in his fight against cancer and is now inspiring others to lead an active lifestyle.

A software engineer by profession, Lakkampally, visited an ENT doctor to find a solution for the ear pain that he was experiencing. A battery of medical tests later, he was diagnosed with grade two brain tumour. Lakkampally did not lose hope, as he underwent two major surgeries within a span of just few days, which was soon followed by radiation therapy that lasted for over 45 days.

“I had to quit my job. I could barely walk and experienced a complete loss of appetite. I felt like a semi-paralysed person,” he recollects.

From November 2019 to June 2020, he went through a tough phase. “I took some time to get a grip over my thoughts. I had only one choice and that was to fight back and regain control of my life,” he recalls.

Lakkampally used this phase to retrospect, make lifestyle modifications and embrace the change. His father Sanjeeva Rao has been a great support. “Post-surgery, my father played a crucial role in helping me to walk again and lead a normal life,” he says adding that support from family and friends helped him to stay positive.

He started with simple wellness practices such as walking, meditation and having a balanced diet and a good sleep. He persisted with them till they formed into habits. Lakkampally recently took part in a 10K (10 kilometres) run and managed to complete it without any difficulty. Before this, he took part in a virtual 10K race and completed it successfully.

Lakkampally has now resumed his work. The work-from-home or the work-from-anywhere has further enabled him recover. Now, he is embarking on achieving higher endurance and scaling up his wellness activities. “From a person who was never into sports and overweight, to being a person able to run a 10K at the age of 42 years after beating cancer, for me this has been a great transformation,” he says.

