Ponnam Prabhakar engages with public during morning walk in Husnabad town

Prabhakar received complaints from the citizens along the way. He examined the progress of the road widening and construction of drains in the town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:10 AM

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar went on a morning walk in Husnabad town, the headquarters of his constituency on Monday. He spoke to the people along the way to know the issues of the public.

Prabhakar received complaints from the citizens along the way. He examined the progress of the road widening and construction of drains in the town. While talking to the citizens, the BC Welfare Minister assured them that the works of drains would be completed soon. He directed the engineering officials and the contractor to complete the works of the drains, where the demolition of buildings was taken up in the first phase, on war footing.

Prabhakar also visited Vijay Dairy in Husnabad town to know the supply of milk and the milk being supplied to the citizens by the Dairy. Later, Prabhakar met the bereaved family members of road accident victims Karantothu Swaroopa and Karantothu Kavitha, who died in a road accident in Akkanapet recently.

The Minister visited the house of Karantohu Raju, who was injured in the road mishap. Prabhakar greeted Muslims on the eve of Bakrid en route. Local leaders and officials accompanied the minister.