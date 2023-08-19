Mega Power Star Ramcharan launches Santosh Kumar’s book “Wings of Passion”

BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar displayed his aesthetic skills by clicking photographs of the wonderful biodiversity, mainly animals, birds and their nestles to create awareness among people of the precious existing flora and fauna.

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ramcharan on Saturday unveiled the book ‘Wings of Passion’ with wildlife photographs clicked by Rajya Sabha member Santhosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “It is rare that people show special interest in the art forms while being active in politics and public service. Such a rare and good-hearted person is our Santosh Kumar.”

Describing the quote “Maintain tranquillity when we come to close with birds” mentioned in the book as heart touching, he said, “We should understand the wonderful philosophy of maintaining compassion, affection and living with the creatures.”

“There are many photographers in the country, but in my opinion Santosh Kumar is the only leader who came from a political background, took photos like a professional photographer and compiled them in a book,” Ramcharan said.

