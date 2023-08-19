Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy refutes reports of shifting loyalties

Taking strong objections to a few reports published in social media, the Congress MLA said it was a vested campaign by a few people, who want tarnish his political career.

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculation that he was shifting loyalties to other parties, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said he would continue to be in the Congress and work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“I do not want disclose names but this tradition was introduced and practised by the Telugu Desam party. It is being done to derive sadistic pleasure by few people,” Jagga Reddy said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Being an MLA of a constituency, it is my responsibility to meet different Ministers and seek funds and projects for development. Unfortunately, such meetings were also being given political colour to mislead the people, he said.