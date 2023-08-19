Sangareddy police rescue six-month-old kidnapped child in less than 48 hrs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Sangareddy DSP Ramesh Kumar is showing baby Rupa to media in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police rescued a 6-month-old baby girl less than 48 hours after she was kidnapped.

According to the police, Vallepu Yesumani and her husband Raju, residents of Toopran in Medak, had gone to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy on August 17 along with their two daughters. After visiting the doctor, the couple slept for the night at Ganji Maidan near the Old Bus Station. When they woke up on Friday, their younger daughter Rupa (6 months) was missing. Following a complaint, the Sangareddy police launched a hunt.

Sangareddy DSP Ramesh Kumar said the police found from CCTV footage that Manne Anil and Srisailam, residents of Sangareddy town, had taken away the baby girl. Since Anil, who was married for seven years, had no children, he had committed the crime to raise the baby as his own daughter. When coming to know that the police were searching for him after identifying him from the CCTV footage, Anil asked his wife to hand over the baby to the Sangareddy One Town Police. Though he went absconding, the police nabbed both the accused and handed over the baby to her parents.

