Megastar Chiranjeevi wishes the Little Master

By | Published: 2:34 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday extended birthday wishes to India’s cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar with a Twitter post.

“You have ruled a Billion hearts, swayed Billions of emotions, realized dreams of a Billion people & continue to inspire a Billion minds. And yet you remain humble & unaffected by your own greatness. Happy Birthday Dearest Master Blaster @sachin_rt,” the tweet reads.

Another Telugu film celebrity Venkatesh Daggubati too shared one of his memorable moments when he chanced upon spending time with the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Wishing Sachin on his birthday, Venkatesh posted the picture on his Twitter handle. “Happy birthday my dear friend @sachin_rt. May you have a wonderful year ahead,” he wrote.

Superstar Mahesh Babu defined Sachin Tendulkar as the man who redefined cricket forever. “To the man who redefined cricket forever… Happy birthday @sachin_rt! Wishing you health and happiness always!” he wrote in his Twitter post.

Among the flood of tweets and memorabilia that was shared from veteran cricketers to his contemporaries, to his junior players, the social media platform was agog with birthday posts and greetings, wishing Sachin on the occasion and for his early recovery from Covid.

