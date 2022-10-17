Meghana Raj shares emotional note on late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Meghana shared an emotional message on her official Instagram page today, the birth anniversary of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Hyderabad: When the tragic death of well-known Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja occurred, his wife, actor Meghana Raj, was five months pregnant. On June 7, 2020, the popular actor, who was most known for his roles in Kannada cinema, passed away suddenly following a massive heart attack.

In honour of her husband’s birthday, Meghana shared a beautiful throwback photo from their wedding ceremony on her official Instagram account, and wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason i smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #chiranjeevisarja(sic).”

