‘Mem Famous’ premiere shows today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Mem Famous is going to be released tomorrow in theatres. The film is based on the vibe of the youth in Telangana. So far, there’s good talk and response about the film in the Telugu audience after watching the entertainment-packed teaser and trailer. Mem Famous promises to be a youthful entertainer by its content.

Mem Famous is produced by Chai Bisket Films, the makers of Writer Padmabhushan. Well, the makers made a gut move by running the premieres across the Telugu states today. They did it already with Writer Padmabhushan last time and the response was amazing. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and that’s the confidence Chai Bisket Films had in their content.

So trusting their content once again, Chai Bisket Films is running premieres today. The premiere bookings are filling fast and it is a good sign.

Another interesting move from the makers is that the ticket prices of Mem Famous will be just Rs.99 across the Telugu states on the release day (tomorrow) and premieres (today) in selected theatres. Making the tickets available at low prices will drag more audiences to theatres.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas. Sumanth himself is also the lead actor in the film.

-Kiran