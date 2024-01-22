Mesrams leave for Hasthanamadugu to fetch holy water for Nagoba Jatara

Mesrams set off to fetch holy water, from Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday evening.

Adilabad: About 150 Mesrams set off to fetch holy water from Godavari river, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday evening. It is a major event in their important annual religious and cultural affair, Nagoba Jatara slated for February 9.

The fair is the second largest congregation of tribals in Telangana after the famous biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram of Mulugu district.

Clad in white attires, the members from several parts of the district gathered on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village and performed special prayers and carried the ancient yet sacred container Jhari in which the water from the river at spot called Hasthanamadugu at Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district was going to be gathered on January 28. Elders of the clan bid adieu to the members.

As per a unique custom of the Mesram clan, the members would draw water to be used in performing various rituals during the fair. Significantly, they would walk barefoot to bring the water, covering a distance of 150 kilometers. They use a 1,400 year old brass container to collect the water. They are scheduled to reach their destination, Indervelli mandal centre, on February 5.

As per a road map of arduous journey prepared by the tribals, the participant would stay at Gujala village in Narnoor mandal on Monday night and reach Nagalkonda village in this mandal on Tuesday. They would cross Jainoor and Lingapur mandals on January 24 and 25 before entering Jannaram mandal and Dasturabad mandal on January 26 and 27. They worship the river goddess before drawing the water.

The Mesrams have already initiated the fair by conducting publicity by a bullock cart and placing an order to mold clay pots meant the rituals of the affair. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the fair. Project Officer Chahat Bajpai convened a meeting and reviewed the progress of the arrangements at Keslapur recently.

Around two lakh aboriginal tribals from several parts of not only Telangana, but neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha make a beeline to Keslapur and worship the serpent god during the five-day long fair.