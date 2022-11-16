Meteorologist calls kids during a broadcast to warn them of Tornado

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:43 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

A video of a chief meteorologist, Doug Kammerer from Washington D.C has been going viral on social media where he was on air tracking the storm for the viewers on March 31, 2022.

In the middle of the broadcast, Kammerer realised the tornado warning was right over his house in Maryland.

Also Read At least 50 people feared dead as tornado hits Kentucky: Governor

“As a matter of fact, I’m tracking this so closely now, this is going to go right over my house,” he said while showing a map of the areas of the tornado’s path. He then called his son while in the frame and warned them about the tornado. “Hey man, I want you to get down to the basement. We got a tornado warning, I want to make sure you and Cally get down as soon as you can,” he urged his son to get in the bedroom down there and wait 10-15 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington)

Kammerer then resumed his broadcast and mentioned how he had to warn his kids, knowing that they were probably online gaming and not paying attention.

The next day, the meteorologist posted a clip of the broadcast and wrote: “This was a scary moment, I was tracking this tornado warning and saw it heading right towards my house. My heart sank as I was on air. My kids were home alone, and I knew they weren’t paying attention. I had to make the call on LIVE TV. I have never done anything like that before(sic).”

He was thankful that no one was injured as a result of the tornado.