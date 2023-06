| Do You Know How Cyclones Get Their Names Hurricane Tornado Typhoon Telangana Today

A severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Biparjoy has developed in the Arabian Sea. In this video let’s know the factors considered behind naming cyclones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:41 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: A severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Biparjoy has developed in the Arabian Sea. It would evolve into a severe storm by June 13. But, have you ever wondered how these cyclones and hurricanes get their names and who names them? In this video let’s know the factors considered behind naming cyclones.

