| Hyderabad Eight Injured In Lift Malfunction At Kinara Grand Hotel

Hyderabad: Eight injured in lift malfunction at Kinara Grand Hotel

Eight persons were injured when the lift malfunctioned at Kinara Grand Hotel, Nagole.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 12:48 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Nagole police registered a case of negligent Act against the management of hotel for improper maintainance of lift.

Eight persons were injured when the lift malfunctioned at Kinara Grand Hotel, Nagole.

The lift on Sunday evening suddenly fell down from the fourth floor of the building, causing injuries to eight people who were in it.

The police are investigating.

Eight Injured in Lift Malfunction at Kinara Grand Hotel, Nagole